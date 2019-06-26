Air Products has been awarded a contract by MEMC Korea, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlobalWafers, to supply a new 300mm silicon wafer fab being built adjacent to its existing fab in Cheonan, South Korea.

The Tier One company will provide MEMC Korea’s new production line with a line of solutions, including a PRISM® high purity nitrogen (HPN) on-site generator and associated systems, liquid argon, and operation and maintenance services

“We are honoured to be selected by MEMC Korea to support their new site. It demonstrates their confidence in Air Products’ capabilities and proven record of supplying leading global and local electronic customers,” said Kyo-Yung Kim, President of Air Products Korea.

“Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, 5G and virtual reality continue to propel the demand for microprocessors, memory chips, and thus silicon wafers.”

“We will continue to support the robust development of Korea’s semiconductor and electronics industries with our safety, reliability, efficiency and excellent service.”

GlobalWafers is a specialist in semiconductor technology and has been a pioneer in the design and development of wafer technologies for over 50 years. The company has manufacturing, and research and development facilities in the US, Europe and Asia, including Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia.