HyGear, an onsite gas generation specialist, has appointed Gerrit Stoelinga as Chief Financial Officer, effective 18 th November (2019).

Stoelinga’s new position will see him join the HyGear Senior Leadership Team alongside HyGear’s CEO, Marinus van Driel.

“We are delighted that Gerrit joins us at this time, as we recognise that financial expertise will be a critical success factor in the next stage of HyGear’s corporate development,” said Driel.

Stoelinga previously served as Regional CEO of ING Wholesale Banking in Asia Pacific where he managed a network of 17 offices in 14 countries including China, Japan and Singapore. Prior to that, Stoelinga served various senior management roles within the company.